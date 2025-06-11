Ex-President Ranil arrives at Bribery Commission

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former President Wickremesinghe is appearing before the CID to provide a statement in relation to a complaint made by former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella over the alleged importation of substandard human immunoglobulin vaccines.

Keheliya Rambukwella had previously lodged a complaint with the CID regarding the importation of medicines into the country.

Several ministers from the previous government have already provided statements as part of the investigation related to that complaint.