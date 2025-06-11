Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons further remanded

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and subsequently remanded, has been further remanded until June 25, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, after the accused was presented before the court today (11).

Considering submissions presented by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris and the defense counsel, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali rejected the bail application filed on behalf of Thushara Upuldeniya.

Thushara Upuldeniya was presented before Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Rathnayake yesterday.

The Additional Magistrate also rejected the bail request stating that it could not be considered at this stage as investigations are still ongoing.

The CID arrested Thushara Upuldeniya on Monday (09), in connection with investigations into allegations that he aided and abetted the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

On Monday, a decision was also taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to suspend the services of Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya.

The decision was taken during the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Cabinet decision was taken after the CID launched an investigation over claims that an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison was unlawfully released as part of the Presidential Pardon granted for this year’s Vesak Poya.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate an impartial inquiry, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya was suspended, according to government sources.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of the Anuradhapura Prison who was arrested by the CID over allegations of unlawfully releasing an inmate of the Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya, was remanded until June 13.