SLPP wants corruption-free person appointed Colombo Mayor

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says the opposition should be given the opportunity to nominate a Mayor for the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, General Secretary of the SLPP Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has the most number of councilors in the CMC, and therefore it has a right to nominate a name for the post of Mayor.

However, former MP Kariyawasam said the person nominated for the post should not be accused of being involved in fraud and corruption.

He said a non-controversial person should be nominated for the Mayoral post.

The debate surrounding the appointment of the Mayor for the Colombo Municipal Council has been continuing for a number of weeks with both the National People’s Power and the SJB vying to appoint one its own councilors to head the CMC.