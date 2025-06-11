CAA releases weekly estimated essential food prices
June 11, 2025 05:42 pm
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has released the estimated price ranges for several essential food items.
These price lists are released to the media by the CAA once a week.
Accordingly, the estimated retail price ranges of selected essential food items this week (June 9 to June 15, 2025) are as follows:
1. Wheat Flour – 150.00 - 176.00
2. White Sugar – 215.00 - 240.00
3. Dal – 249.00 - 278.00
4. Potatoes (Imported) – 150.00 - 194.00
5. Big Onion (Indian) – 120.00 - 146.00
6. Big Onion (Pakistan) – 100.00 - 128.00
7. Red Onion (Imported) – 250.00 - 332.00
8. Dried Sprats (Thailand) – 800.00 - 894.00
9. Dried Sprats (Other) – 600.00 - 683.00
10. Dried Chillies – 580.00 - 662.00
11. Eggs (White) (1) – 28.00 - 34.00
12. Eggs (Brown) (1) – 30.00 - 36.00
13. Canned Fish (Local) Tuna 425g – 330.00 - 380.00
14. Canned Fish (Local) Mackerel 425g – 350.00 - 420.00
15. Canned Fish (Imported) 425g – 350.00 - 415.00
16. Local Raw Rice (White) – 210.00 - 220.00
17. Local Raw Rice (Red) – 198.00 - 220.00
18. Local Nadu Rice (White) – 210.00 - 230.00
19. Broiler Chicken (Whole Chicken) with Skin – 850.00 - 1010.00
20. Full Cream Milk Powder 400g – 940.00 - 1,100.00
21. Salt – 130.00 - 156.00