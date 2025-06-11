CAA releases weekly estimated essential food prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has released the estimated price ranges for several essential food items.

These price lists are released to the media by the CAA once a week.

Accordingly, the estimated retail price ranges of selected essential food items this week (June 9 to June 15, 2025) are as follows:

1. Wheat Flour – 150.00 - 176.00

2. White Sugar – 215.00 - 240.00

3. Dal – 249.00 - 278.00

4. Potatoes (Imported) – 150.00 - 194.00

5. Big Onion (Indian) – 120.00 - 146.00

6. Big Onion (Pakistan) – 100.00 - 128.00

7. Red Onion (Imported) – 250.00 - 332.00

8. Dried Sprats (Thailand) – 800.00 - 894.00

9. Dried Sprats (Other) – 600.00 - 683.00

10. Dried Chillies – 580.00 - 662.00

11. Eggs (White) (1) – 28.00 - 34.00

12. Eggs (Brown) (1) – 30.00 - 36.00

13. Canned Fish (Local) Tuna 425g – 330.00 - 380.00

14. Canned Fish (Local) Mackerel 425g – 350.00 - 420.00

15. Canned Fish (Imported) 425g – 350.00 - 415.00

16. Local Raw Rice (White) – 210.00 - 220.00

17. Local Raw Rice (Red) – 198.00 - 220.00

18. Local Nadu Rice (White) – 210.00 - 230.00

19. Broiler Chicken (Whole Chicken) with Skin – 850.00 - 1010.00

20. Full Cream Milk Powder 400g – 940.00 - 1,100.00

21. Salt – 130.00 - 156.00