CAA releases weekly estimated essential food prices

CAA releases weekly estimated essential food prices

June 11, 2025   05:42 pm

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has released the estimated price ranges for several essential food items. 

These price lists are released to the media by the CAA once a week. 

Accordingly, the estimated retail price ranges of selected essential food items this week (June 9 to June 15, 2025) are as follows:

1. Wheat Flour – 150.00 - 176.00

2. White Sugar – 215.00 - 240.00

3. Dal – 249.00 - 278.00

4. Potatoes (Imported) – 150.00 - 194.00

5. Big Onion (Indian) – 120.00 - 146.00

6. Big Onion (Pakistan) – 100.00 - 128.00

7. Red Onion (Imported) – 250.00 - 332.00

8. Dried Sprats (Thailand) – 800.00 - 894.00

9. Dried Sprats (Other) – 600.00 - 683.00

10. Dried Chillies – 580.00 - 662.00

11. Eggs (White) (1) – 28.00 - 34.00

12. Eggs (Brown) (1) – 30.00 - 36.00

13. Canned Fish (Local) Tuna 425g – 330.00 - 380.00

14. Canned Fish (Local) Mackerel 425g – 350.00 - 420.00

15. Canned Fish (Imported) 425g – 350.00 - 415.00

16. Local Raw Rice (White) – 210.00 - 220.00

17. Local Raw Rice (Red) – 198.00 - 220.00

18. Local Nadu Rice (White) – 210.00 - 230.00

19. Broiler Chicken (Whole Chicken) with Skin – 850.00 - 1010.00

20. Full Cream Milk Powder 400g – 940.00 - 1,100.00

21. Salt – 130.00 - 156.00

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara