Former maid at Keheliyas residence arrested

June 11, 2025   06:08 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested a former domestic worker who had been employed at a residence of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

She has been arrested in connection with the investigation currently being conducted by the Commission into former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella for allegedly misusing government salaries and overtime allowances by making nominal appointments to the Ministry of Health. 

The arrested suspect, a resident of Embilipitiya, has been ordered remanded until June 17 after being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (11).

