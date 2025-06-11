Foreign cigarettes and whiskey bottles worth over Rs. 24 million seized

Sri Lanka Customs officers have discovered 1,612 cartons of foreign cigarettes and 10 bottles of whisky concealed inside 26 packages declared as household furniture and personal goods at the cargo processing warehouse of a logistics company in Colombo 09.

According to the Customs Media Spokesman Seevali Arukgoda, the consignment, consisting of 26 packages, had arrived from Dubai under two separate Bill of Lading (B/L) numbers. It was consigned to an individual residing in the Thotawaththa area in Panadura.

Upon examination, Customs officers found 10 liters of whisky hidden inside washing powder boxes, while the cigarette cartons were concealed inside specially designed furniture parts made to hide the 1,612 cartons.

The estimated value of the cigarette cartons is Rs. 24.18 million and the value of the whisky (10 liters) is estimated at Rs. 180,000, while the value of the other personal goods is Rs. 728,000.

Following a formal inquiry, the inquiring officer has forfeited the entire consignment, valued at over Rs. 119.2 million (Value + Duty), and a mitigated further forfeiture of Rs. 500,000 was imposed on the suspect.

The investigation was conducted by the Sri Lanka Customs staff attached to the warehouse.