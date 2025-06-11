Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister

The report of the special investigative committee appointed to probe the tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of 23 individuals in Gerandi Ella, Ramboda, has been handed over to the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs today (June 11).

Accordingly, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana has handed over the committee report to the Minister, the Police Media Division announced.

On May 11, a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus operating from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya veered off the road and toppled down a precipice on the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road at around 4.45 a.m.

A total of 23 persons died, while another 60 individuals sustained injuries in the bus accident at Gerandi Ella, Ramboda.