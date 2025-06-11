Railway parcels acceptance for Kandy-Matale line suspended

June 11, 2025   07:31 pm

Due to the ground subsidence of a section of the railway line between Kandy and Peradeniya, the acceptance of parcels for transport by trains on the Kandy and Matale line has been temporarily suspended.

Sri Lanka Railways had also temporarily halted train services between Kandy and Peradeniya on the Up-country Railway Line from this morning (June 11).

Train operations were suspended due to the ground subsidence below a section of the railway track, and a team of officials from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has visited the site to inspect the area.

In response to the situation, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses have been deployed to transport passengers between Peradeniya and Kandy stations.

It is also reported that the acceptance of railway parcels for the Kandy and Matale route will remain suspended until further notice.

