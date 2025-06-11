President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, has met with German President Mr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier today (11) at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

Following the official state welcome ceremony, the two leaders held bilateral discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Germany.

“Particular attention was given to further enhancing economic and international cooperation between our two countries, as well as expanding collaboration in the fields of vocational training and tourism,” President Dissanayake posted on Facebook.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who departed the country for the official visit on Tuesday, arrived at Berlin Brandenburg International Airport this morning (11).

Accompanying the President on this visit are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijith Herath, along with a delegation of senior government officials.