Children swept away in school bus among at least 49 killed in South Africa flooding

Children swept away in school bus among at least 49 killed in South Africa flooding

June 11, 2025   09:09 pm

At least 49 people are confirmed dead after flooding hit South Africa, including children whose school bus was swept away during the extreme weather, officials said.

An intense cold front has ripped across parts of South Africa, bringing rain and snow and triggering floods.

In the Eastern Cape, one of the hardest-hit provinces, floodwaters have forced many people out of their homes, causing power outages and road closures, according to the provincial authority.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state broadcaster SABC reported that a school bus was swept into a river in Decoligny village on Tuesday morning while en route to school.

The provincial government said that 13 people, including pupils, their driver, and his assistant, were on the bus.

“Sadly four of those learners have been confirmed to be deceased together with the driver and the conductor of the mini-bus”, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane said in a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Four others remain missing, he said, adding that rescue teams were still searching for more bodies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in an earlier statement that three children were rescued from the vehicle during a condolence message to bereaved families.

South Africa has grappled with flooding in recent years with some of them deadly.

In 2022, floods fueled by heavy downpours left up to 400 people dead in Durban and the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Source: CNN
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)