23-year-old killed in sword attack in Matugama

June 12, 2025   08:19 am

A father and son have been attacked with a sword by another group in the Ambarullagahawatta area of Matugama, resulting in the son’s death.

The attack occurred during a clash that broke out last night (11) after a dispute between two groups had escalated, according to the police.

The father and son, both who have sustained serious injuries in the attack, have been admitted to Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara, where the son has succumbed to his injuries. 

The deceased was a 23-year-old resident of the Yatadola, Nauththuduwa, and the injured father is a 51-year-old resident of the same area.

The dispute had begun at a alcohol fuelled party when one person had an argument with his father’s sibling. Later, both parties had left the party. However, another dispute had broken out in the aforementioned area based on the earlier incident. Accordingly, the deceased and the injured father had intervened in the dispute.

The person who started the altercation then had attacked them with a sharp weapon. 

The investigation has revealed that the 23-year-old son had died upon admission to Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara by local residents.

The suspect has fled after the incident and the Matugama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect involved in the crime.

