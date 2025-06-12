Health Ministry warns of rising rat fever cases

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that an increase in the number of Leptospirosis cases, also known as “rat fever,” has been observed across the country.

Community medicine specialist at the Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Thushani Dabarera, stated that the majority of patients are reported from the districts of Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Kegalle, Gampaha, and Kalutara.

Speaking on the matter, Specialist Dr. Thushani Dabarera, participating in a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau, added, “This disease is caused by a bacterium, which is transmitted especially through the urine of mammals. In fact, this bacterium lives in the urinary system of rats. When rats urinate in water or on soil, the bacteria contaminate them. If humans come into contact with that water or soil, they are more likely to contract the disease.”

She further said that groups at risk include paddy farmers, those involved in the mining industry in some districts, those farming in flood-affected areas, and those farming in ‘Keerakotu’.

Meanwhile, Consultant Pediatrician at Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo, Dr. Kosala Karunaratne explained during the press conference regarding fever spreading among children these days, “These days, there are outbreaks of severe fevers among children. This is not new, as several fevers spread annually during the monsoon season. We call these ‘sour fevers.’ Among these, the most important for us are dengue, rat fever, influenza, and Chikungunya, as well as diarrhea accompanied by fever.”

He emphasized that if a child showed symptoms like high fever, vomiting, stomach pain, or trouble urinating, parents should seek medical care without delay.