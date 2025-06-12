Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka

Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka

June 12, 2025   10:00 am

Two persons have reportedly died so far after being infected with the Covid variant currently spreading across the country.

Chair Professor of Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, Prof. Dushantha Madegedara, revealed this while participating in a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau.

“According to the Department of Virology, between 9% and 13% of respiratory patients have contracted the new strain of Covid. This Covid infection is of very low severity. The harmful effects are minimal,” he added.

According to him, patients over the age of 65 with weakened immunity are at higher risk and need to be cautious.

He also noted, “There have been two deaths in Sri Lanka. Both were patients with underlying complications. Apart from that, there is no need for unnecessary panic, as we are not facing a severe situation at the moment. But vulnerable groups should remain cautious.”

