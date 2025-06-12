Prisons Media Spokesman tenders resignation

Prison Media Spokesman, Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake, has reportedly tendered his resignation from the position of Prison Media Spokesperson to the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons.

It is reported that the resignation letter was submitted in relation to the current situation regarding the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

Meanwhile, the government has focused its attention towards the restructuring of the Department of Prisons.

Accordingly, a number of changes are scheduled to be made to the Prison Superintendent positions across the island.

Following the suspension of the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Nishan Dhanasinghe, had been appointed as the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons.

Meanwhile, Prisons Commissioner Jagath Weerasinghe has been appointed as the new Prisons Media Spokesman.