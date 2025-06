The report of the National Animal Census conducted on March 15 has been published today (12).

It was officially released at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Accordingly, the islandwide survey shows the following numbers of wild animals:

Toque monkeys (Rilawa) - 5.17 million

Gray Langurs (Wandura) - 1.74 million

Giant Squirrel (Dandu Lena) - 2.66 million

Peacocks - 4.24 million