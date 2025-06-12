Jagath Weerasinghe named new Prisons Media Spokesperson

Jagath Weerasinghe named new Prisons Media Spokesperson

June 12, 2025   01:51 pm

Prisons Commissioner Jagath Weerasinghe has been appointed the Media Spokesperson of the Department of Prisons.

The appointment has been confirmed by the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier today it was reported that Prison Media Spokesman Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake had tendered his resignation from the position of Prison Media Spokesperson to the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons.

It was reported that the resignation letter was submitted in relation to the current situation regarding the unlawful release of an inmate from Anuradhapura Prison under the Presidential Pardon granted for Vesak Poya.

Meanwhile, the government has focused its attention towards the restructuring of the Department of Prisons.

Accordingly, a number of changes are scheduled to be made to the Prison Superintendent positions across the island.

Following the suspension of the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Nishan Dhanasinghe, had been appointed as the Acting Commissioner General of Prisons.

