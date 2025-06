The National People’s Power (NPP) has secured the chairmanship of the Haldummulla Pradeshiya Sabha following a vote during the inaugural sitting today.

Councillor Jagath Kumara Rajapaksa, representing the NPP, was elected Chairman after securing 11 votes.

Meanwhile, the position of Deputy Chairman was secured by R. Murgesan, who contested as a member of an independent group at the 2025 Local Government Election (LG).