SJB secures power in Akurana PS

June 12, 2025   02:02 pm

The opposition, led by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has secured power in the Akurana Pradeshiya Sabha. 

The Commissioner of Local Government of the Central Province Chamila Atapattu announced that I.M. Isthihar of the SJB was elected as the Chairman of the Akurana Pradeshiya Sabha with a majority of three votes in the election held this morning (12).

The Akurana Pradeshiya Sabha consists of 30 members, but with one member absent today, only 29 cast their votes.

Tariq Ali from the National People’s Power (NPP) party contested for the position of Chairman and received 13 votes.

Meanwhile, Y.G. Chaminda Thilakarathna of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was elected the Deputy Chairman with 18 votes, while Wasanth Kumara of the NPP received only 11 votes.

