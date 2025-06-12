Bond scam case: CBSL Financial Intelligence Unit ordered to appear in court

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (12) ordered the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to appear before court on December 11 and explain the failure to submit account reports related to investigations into the Central Bank bond scam, as previously ordered by court.

The directive was issued when the case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the incident, was taken up today before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage, Ada Derana reporter said.

During today’s hearing, the suspects in the case, including Arjun Aloysius, a director of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, who is out on bail, were present in court.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, appearing for the suspects, informed court that the case had last been called in November 2024.

He further stated that despite a court order issued on that day directing the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank to submit account reports related to the companies of the suspects, those reports had not yet been submitted to court.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis urged the Magistrate to make a ruling on whether the prosecution intends to proceed with the case, as there seems to be a lack of interest in continuing it.

He also pointed out that a separate case related to the incident is already being heard before a three-judge bench of the High Court, filed by the Attorney General against his clients.

A CID officer also informed the court that no response has yet been received from the Central Bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit regarding the previous court order to submit the relevant reports.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate of Colombo ordered the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank to appear in court on the next hearing date and explain the matter.

The suspects in this case include Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, its director Arjun Aloysius, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, and five other individuals.