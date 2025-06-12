133 killed in Ahmedabad plane crash - Indian media

June 12, 2025   04:18 pm

At least 133 people were killed after an Air India flight crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according several Indian media outlets.

The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London at 1.17 PM.

The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu about the crash. The PM asked the two ministers to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected.

Earlier today, Shah also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel following the crash.

