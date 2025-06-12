Sri Lanka deeply saddened by tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad

June 12, 2025   04:57 pm

Sri Lanka has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad this afternoon.

At least 133 people were killed after an Air India flight crashed near the Ahmedabad airport, according several Indian media outlets.

The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London at 1.17 PM.

In a post on ‘X’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of many lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of this tragic incident”, the Foreign Ministry added.

