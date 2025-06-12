Ahmedabad plane crash: City police chief says there appears to be no survivors

Ahmedabad plane crash: City police chief says there appears to be no survivors

June 12, 2025   05:50 pm

The police chief in Ahmedabad says there appears to be no survivors from the plane crash, according to reports from the AFP and AP news agencies.

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press.

He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”

“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm