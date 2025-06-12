Ahmedabad plane crash: City police chief says there appears to be no survivors
June 12, 2025 05:50 pm
The police chief in Ahmedabad says there appears to be no survivors from the plane crash, according to reports from the AFP and AP news agencies.
“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press.
He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”
“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.