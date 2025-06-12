Audit be conducted on financial loss incurred due to train cancellations

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has recommended that an audit be conducted on the daily financial loss incurred due to train cancellations.

This recommendation was given by COPA chair Member of Parliament Aravinda Senarath during the Committee’s meeting held at Parliament to discuss the Auditor General’s Report for the year 2023 and the current performance of the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

The Sri Lanka Railways Department was summoned before the Committee on May 08, during which the 2023 Auditor General’s Report was reviewed. Based on the issues revealed, the Committee decided to further discuss matters related to this institution.

Accordingly, former General Managers of Railways and former Secretaries to the Ministry were also summoned and were present at the meeting.

The Committee’s attention was drawn to the insufficient number of audit and management committee meetings held, and inquiries were made from the former Secretaries to the Ministry and former General Managers of Railways regarding the lack of adequate meetings from 2021 to 2024.