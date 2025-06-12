Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Sri Lanka President condoles with families of victims

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Sri Lanka President condoles with families of victims

June 12, 2025   06:58 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has offered heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who were affected by the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad today.

President Dissanayake, who is currently in Germany on an official visit said he is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near the Ahmedabad airport today.

The President on his official twitter account said, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard.”

“Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy”, he added further.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that at this juncture, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India and also offered thoughts and prayers with everyone impacted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today