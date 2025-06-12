Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Sri Lanka President condoles with families of victims

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has offered heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who were affected by the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad today.

President Dissanayake, who is currently in Germany on an official visit said he is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near the Ahmedabad airport today.

The President on his official twitter account said, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard.”

“Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy”, he added further.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that at this juncture, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India and also offered thoughts and prayers with everyone impacted.