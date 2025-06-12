Army Commander holds discussions on regional security during India visit

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo visited the Headquarters of the South Western Command of India in Jaipur on the second day of his ongoing official visit to the country from 11 to 14 June, 2025.

Lt Gen Rodrigo was warmly welcomed by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command.

They engaged in detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest, focusing on areas such as regional security, joint training initiatives, capability development, and the exchange of best practices.

Lt Gen Rodrigo also interacted with other senior officers at the Command Headquarters, exchanging views on operational experiences and exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two armies.

The visit of the Army Commander underscores the ongoing commitment by both Sri Lanka and India to deepen their robust defence cooperation, which has been built over decades of shared history, mutual trust, and regional partnership.

The bilateral defence relationship extends across various domains, including joint exercises, capacity building, military training exchanges and coordinated responses to regional challenges.

-With Agencies inputs