Several spells of showers expected today

Showers are expected at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces today (13), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern province and in Anuradhapura district.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds.