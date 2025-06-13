Israel conducts pre-emptive strike on Iran: Israeli defence minister

Israel launched a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran, the country’s defence minister said early on Friday (Jun 13), after US President Donald Trump had warned that Israel could soon strike Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Following the State of Israel’s pre-emptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Israel Katz said.

Israel said it was declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of a retaliatory strike by Tehran.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Iran’s state TV said several explosions were heard in Tehran and the country’s air defence system was on full alert.

“Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” state TV reported without providing details. AFP correspondents also heard the blasts.

Iranian state TV said the “source of the sound remains unknown”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved in Israel’s strikes against Iran while also urging Tehran not to target US interests or personnel in the region.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” he added.

CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was convening a cabinet meeting.

Crude oil prices jumped more than US$3 a barrel on the news.

US and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators. But the talks have appeared to be deadlocked.

Trump said on Thursday an Israeli strike on Iran “could very well happen” but reiterated his hopes for a peaceful resolution.

US intelligence had indicated that Israel was making preparations for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, and US officials said on condition of anonymity that Israel could attack in the coming days.

Israel has long discussed striking its longtime foe Iran in an effort to block Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The US military is planning for the full range of contingencies in the Middle East, including the possibility that it might have to help evacuate American civilians, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.



