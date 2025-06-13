Irans Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

Irans Revolutionary Guard commander Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

June 13, 2025   08:31 am

Iranian state media confirms the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.

“Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime’s attack on the IRGC headquarters,” the local Tasnim news agency reports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is one of the main power centers within the country’s theocracy. It also controls Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles.

In addition to Salami, Israel believes the chief of Iran’s military, Mohammad Bagheri, other members of the military’s top brass, and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the IDF’s opening strikes on Iran.

Source: Times of Israel
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister (English)

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister (English)

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister (English)

Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka (English)

Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka (English)

National Animal Census report released (English)

National Animal Census report released (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)