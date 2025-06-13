Senior Iranian military, nuclear officials killed in Israeli strikes

Israeli strikes deep inside Iran have resulted in the killing and wounding of several top Iranian military and nuclear officials, in one of the most significant escalations between the two nations to date.

According to The New York Times, Israel targeted at least six military bases around Tehran, including the sensitive Parchin facility.

The strikes also hit residences inside two heavily guarded compounds housing military commanders, as well as multiple apartment buildings, in what appear to have been targeted assassinations.

Among the confirmed casualties is Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian state television.

The broadcast also reported the deaths of three senior nuclear scientists: Fereydoun Abbasi and Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, both involved in Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

In addition to these strikes, an Israeli source revealed that Mossad carried out a series of covert operations inside Iran, targeting the country’s strategic missile systems and air defense capabilities as part of the broader offensive.

Nour News, an outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, further reported that Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was seriously wounded in a strike on his residence. Shamkhani was rushed to a hospital in Tehran in critical condition.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is in ongoing talks with international counterparts following the cabinet’s decision to “eliminate the threat of Iranian annihilation.”

Israel’s diplomatic missions have been placed on emergency footing to coordinate international political and media efforts to justify the military operation.

The unprecedented series of strikes — part of Israel’s newly launched “Strength of a Lion” operation — mark a major escalation as fears grow over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program and its stated intent to acquire nuclear weapons.

Source: I24 News

--Agencies