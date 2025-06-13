Ahmedabad plane crash: Tata Group announces compensation to families of victims

Hours after an Air India plane, carrying 242 members onboard, crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Tata Group on Thursday announced INR 10 million compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a post on X, extended his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

He said that Air India’s primary focus at the moment was to support the people affected and their families. Chandrasekaran added that the airline was doing “everything in our power” to provide support and care to all those.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” Chandrasekaran added.

The Air India Chairman said further updates would be provided after the group gets verified information, adding that an emergency centre and a support team had been set up to relay information to the families of the victims.

More than 204 bodies have been recovered from the site of the accident, Ahmedabad police commissioner G S Malik told Reuters, adding that these could include those onboard the plane and on the ground.

Air India organising two relief flights for victims’ families

Air India is organising two relief flights for the families of the passengers and the staff. One of the flights will travel from Delhi to Ahmedabad at 11 pm on Thursday. The other will fly from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on the same time. Flights will also be operated from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai.

“Next of kin of passengers and staff in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to travel on these flights can call our hotline on 1800 5691 444,” Air India said in a post on X. “Additionally, those coming in from international destinations and wanting to travel can call our hotline on +91 8062779200,” the post added.