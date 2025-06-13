UN watchdog confirms Irans Natanz nuclear site targeted in Israeli strikes

UN watchdog confirms Irans Natanz nuclear site targeted in Israeli strikes

June 13, 2025   10:53 am

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday confirmed that the Natanz nuclear site is among those targeted in Israeli strikes on Iran.

“The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets,” Rafael Grossi, chief of the UN nuclear watchdog, said in a post on the agency’s X account.

He said the IAEA “is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels.”

“We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” Grossi added.

Source: AA.COM
--Agencies 

