SriLankan Airlines announcement on European route adjustments

SriLankan Airlines has announced temporary adjustments to its European flight routes due to the closure of certain Middle Eastern airspaces, citing escalating regional tensions.

In an official statement issued today (13), SriLankan Airlines confirmed that flights to and from Europe, including London and Paris, will now follow alternative paths to avoid conflict zones.

“These route changes have led to increased flight durations on our services to Europe,” the statement noted.

As part of the rerouting, flight UL504 from London to Colombo was diverted to Doha for refuelling earlier today.

Similarly, flight UL501 from Colombo to Paris is being rerouted to bypass the restricted airspace.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines requested passengers to remain understanding and patient as the airline implements these changes, emphasizing that the measures are being taken to prioritise passenger safety and wellbeing.

“We kindly request for our passengers’ understanding and patience as we implement these changes to prioritise their safety and wellbeing,” SriLankan Airlines stated.

Passengers seeking further information are advised to contact SriLankan Airlines via the following channels:

• Hotline (within Sri Lanka): 1979

• International: ‪+94 11 777 1979‬

• WhatsApp (chat only): ‪+94 74 444 1979‬

• Travel agents: For personalised assistance