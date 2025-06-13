ITAK secures power in Jaffna Municipal Council

ITAK secures power in Jaffna Municipal Council

June 13, 2025   01:48 pm

The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has secured a majority in the Jaffna Municipal Council, marking a significant political development in the region.

ITAK General Secretary M.A. Sumanthiran announced that Vivekanandaraja Madivadani of ITAK has been elected as the Mayor of the Jaffna Municipal Council.

She received 19 votes in the mayoral election, with support from the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and the United National Party (UNP).

However, members of the National People’s Power (NPP) abstained from voting.

