Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat; all passengers off plane

June 13, 2025   02:44 pm

An Air India flight from Phuket in Thailand to India’s capital New Delhi received an onboard bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, airport authorities said.

All 156 passengers on flight AI 379 had been escorted from the plane, in line with emergency plans, an Airports of Thailand official said.

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport bound for the Indian capital at 9.30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back on the southern Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

The incident follows the crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday shortly after takeoff, in which more than 240 people were killed.

AOT did not provide details on the bomb threat. Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indian airlines and airports were inundated with hoax bomb threats last year, with nearly 1,000 hoax calls and messages received in the first 10 months, nearly 10 times that of 2023.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice Sri Lankans in Israel amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions

Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice Sri Lankans in Israel amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions

Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice Sri Lankans in Israel amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister (English)

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister (English)

Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka (English)

Two deaths reported due to Covid variant in Sri Lanka (English)

National Animal Census report released (English)

National Animal Census report released (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Dissanayake receives warm welcome in Germany, meets President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)