Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an urgent notice in response to escalating tensions following a series of Israeli airstrikes on Iran earlier this morning (13).

The strikes have significantly heightened the risk of a large-scale military conflict in the Middle East.

In its statement, the embassy noted that flight restrictions have been imposed due to the prevailing situation.

Sri Lankan nationals intending to travel to or from Israel are advised to postpone their travel plans until further notice.

The embassy also urged Sri Lankans residing in Israel to exercise extreme caution, remain close to designated shelters, and be prepared to seek cover in the event of missile attacks by hostile parties.

Transportation services across Israel have been suspended, and authorities have instructed civilians to relocate to safe areas.

Additionally, the embassy advised Sri Lankans to maintain an emergency supply of drinking water and dry food, and assured that embassy officials are available around the clock for assistance.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is in continuous contact with the Sri Lankan embassies in both Israel and Iran, and is actively monitoring the evolving situation.

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli operation—reportedly codenamed “Operation Rising Lion”—targeted key Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including nuclear facilities, missile production sites, and military headquarters. The attacks were carried out by Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets.

Among the high-profile casualties, Iranian state media confirmed the deaths of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and the country’s highest-ranking military officer, and General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Several Iranian nuclear scientists were also reportedly killed in the strikes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the Natanz nuclear site was among the targets but stated that radiation levels remained within normal limits.

In response to the attack, Iran has reportedly dispatched approximately 200 fighter jets towards Israeli airspace, signaling the potential for further escalation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, condemned the strikes, stating that the attack reflects Israel’s “vile nature” and that a bitter consequence awaits the aggressors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the nation, declared that this marks the beginning of an extended offensive against Iran, aimed at preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons and protecting the Israeli people.

He affirmed that the strikes will continue as long as necessary.

The United States has stated that it did not support or participate in the Israeli operation. Nevertheless, it recently ordered the evacuation of all non-essential American citizens from the Middle East.

The United Nations has condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, warning that such actions further destabilize the already fragile Middle East region.