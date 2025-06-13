SJB member elected chairman of Kebithigollewa PS

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has secured control of the Kebithigollewa Pradeshiya Sabha in the Anuradhapura District.

This was during the election of the new chairman, which was held today (13).

After securing a majority, the SJB’s candidate for the post of chairman, Ranasinghe Wanigasekeralage Dharmadasa, was elected as the chairman of the Kebithigollewa Pradeshiya Sabha.

In the recent local government election, the National People’s Power (NPP) won the Kebithigollewa Pradeshiya Sabha, but failed to secure a majority of the seats.

In the election, the National People’s Power won 7 seats, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya won 6 seats, and the SLPP won 3 seats, while the SLPP and Independent Group No. 1 won one seat each.