Sri Lanka missions in Israel and Iran closely monitoring situation: MFA

June 13, 2025   06:33 pm

Sri Lanka today expressed deep concern regarding the recent developments between Israel and Iran and urged both countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. 

“We urge both countries to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue and pursue diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate the tense situation,” Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said.

The statement further said that Sri Lanka Missions in both countries are closely monitoring the situation and remain in contact with the Sri Lankan nationals in the respective countries. 

They are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism added. 

 

