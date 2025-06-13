Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

June 13, 2025   07:14 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces.  

Heavy rainfall of about 100 mm is likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts, it warned. 

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District.  

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee District. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localised strong winds. 

