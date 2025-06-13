President meets German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, met with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Ms. Reem Alabali-Radovan, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Berlin this afternoon (13).

The discussion focused on the shared economic challenges both countries face in the context of emerging global economic trends, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The two sides engaged in a comprehensive dialogue on potential areas for further strengthening economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Germany.

The President acknowledged the longstanding history of bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and Germany, highlighting Germany’s significant contributions to vocational training institutions such as the Ceylon German Technical Training Institute (CGTTI), as well as to sectors like healthcare.

The President conveyed his profound gratitude for this assistance. The discussion also focused on the importance of enhancing such contributions into mutually beneficial partnerships in the future, the statement said.

Joining the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany Varuni Muthukumarana and Director General for Europe and North America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sugeeshwara Gunaratna along with other officials.