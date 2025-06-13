President attends business forum with leading German companies

The Business Forum organised by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) was held this afternoon (13) at the DIHK headquarters in Berlin, under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Delivering the keynote address, President Dissanayake outlined Sri Lanka’s ongoing economic transformation, highlighted investment opportunities and discussed the country’s development potential.

He also emphasised the prospects for strengthening trade relations between Sri Lanka and Germany, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Particular emphasis was placed on the positive steps taken by Sri Lanka in the context of current global economic trends, as well as the measures being implemented to overcome economic challenges.

Addressing the forum, Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, Mr Arjuna Herath, elaborated on the theme, “Shaping Sri Lanka’s Future: Economic Reforms and Investment Opportunities.”

German companies delivered presentations on key sectors including manufacturing and resources, energy and renewable energy, tourism, supply chain and logistics, vocational training, information technology and digital security.

Leading German firms such as Siemens Energy, Continental AG, GTAI, and Giesecke+Devrient GmbH participated in the event.

Among those who attended the forum were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Mr Vijitha Herath; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany, Varuni Muthukumarana; Chairman of the Board of Investment, Mr Arjuna Herath; Director General for Europe and North America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Mr Sugeeshwara Gunaratna; Executive Board Member of DIHK, Dr Volker Treier; and Mr. Tobias Pierlings, Head of Division for External Economic Policy South and Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).

--PMD