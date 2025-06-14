Air raid sirens sound across Israel following Iranian missile attack

Iran’s state news agency reported that Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Israel as part of its retaliation for Israel’s Friday attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites.

IRNA said the Iranian military had dubbed its operation “Severe Punishment.”

Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel following the Iranian missile attack on the country.

The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli army said dozens of missiles were launched. The Israeli army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters.

The apparent Iranian response comes after Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program and military targets earlier in the day.

The Israeli strikes killed four senior commanders, including Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Israeli military and Iranian state media. Nuclear officials were also killed, state media reported.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised “severe punishment” for the attacks. President Donald Trump urged Iran to “make a deal” with Israel “before it is too late.”

