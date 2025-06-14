Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and North-western provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara, and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District, the Met. Department said.

Strong winds of about 50–60 km/h can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Southern provinces, and in the Trincomalee District.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds.