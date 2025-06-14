Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

June 14, 2025   07:35 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, and North-western provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely in some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara, and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura District, the Met. Department said.

Strong winds of about 50–60 km/h can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, and Southern provinces, and in the Trincomalee District.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

'Don't know how I survived': Lone survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Chairpersons and Mayors of several local government institutions elected (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)

Easter Attacks: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith hits out at AG's Dept over lack of legal action (English)

President Dissanayake invites German investors to invest in Sri Lanka's tourism sector (English)

President Dissanayake invites German investors to invest in Sri Lanka's tourism sector (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice Sri Lankans in Israel amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions

Sri Lankan Embassy in Tel Aviv issues notice Sri Lankans in Israel amidst escalating Iran-Israel tensions

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm