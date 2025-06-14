India extends funding to ferry service linking Sri Lanka

June 14, 2025   08:07 am

India has decided to extend the LKR 300 million financial assistance for another year to support the passenger ferry service between Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka‘s north and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

“This extension is in line with India’s continued commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening people-to-people linkages between the two nations,” the High Commission said.

The LKR 300 million annual gap funding mechanism is aimed at ensuring the affordability and operational sustainability of the service by covering key logistical and operational costs, on terms similar to the previous year, the Indian High Commission said.

Since its resumption in August 2024, the ferry service has facilitated the movement of over 15,000 passengers, reinforcing cultural, economic, and social exchanges between the two countries.

It stands as a key milestone in revitalising maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka, the High Commission said.

Source: PTI
--Agencies

