One access road to Sripada closed for 10 days - RDA

June 14, 2025   09:14 am

The Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced that the road from Norton Bridge to Sripada via Ginigathhena and Diyagala will be closed for a period of 10 days due to urgent maintenance work.

The closure is required to facilitate the construction of a new Bailey bridge, as the existing structure poses a risk of collapse.

Accordingly, the road will remain closed from today (June 14) until June 24.

During this period, the Norwood Road Development Authority advises motorists to use alternative routes, including the Norton Bridge road and the Hatton–Norton Bridge road via Kalugala, Polpitiya, and Laxapana.

The bridge in question, constructed over a canal flowing into the Kelani River, has suffered severe structural damage. A portion of the bridge is considered to be at imminent risk of collapse, necessitating the immediate construction of a replacement bridge.

Local residents report that the bridge has been in a serious state of disrepair for the past four years. With the ongoing rainfall, concerns have intensified regarding the potential for a complete collapse.

