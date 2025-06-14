Severe drug shortages in hospitals, including cancer medications - GMOA

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has reported a shortage of several essential medicines, including painkillers, antibiotics, and medications for high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney diseases.

The association’s media spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, stated that there is currently a shortage of about 180 essential medicines in the central drug store.

“Currently, there is a shortage of these medicines as well as a number of medical and surgical equipment in the health system. According to official data available as of May, there is a shortage of 180 essential medicines at the central drug store,” Dr. Wijesinghe explained.

He noted that over 50 of these medicines are also scarce within the hospital system, and that the situation appears to be deteriorating based on the latest information received.

He also highlighted a prolonged scarcity of a critical cancer medication, which has led to limitations in patient treatment.

“Additionally, there has been a significant shortage of a medicine for cancer patients over the past several months. Consequently, there have been some limitations in the treatment provided to cancer patients,” he added.