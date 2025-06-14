Burnt body of police officer found inside three-wheeler in Negombo

A charred body, identified as that of a police officer, was discovered inside a three-wheeler on the Kochchikade Kammal Thotupola seashore in Negombo this morning (14), police said.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Police Sergeant Driver Jayantha Pushpakumara of the Negombo Divisional Crime Investigation Unit. He was a resident of the Dalupatha area in Negombo.

According to police, the incident was witnessed by local residents earlier this morning, who promptly alerted the Kochchikade Police.

Subsequently, officers from the Kochchikade Police, along with the Negombo Senior Superintendent of Police, have launched an investigation into the incident.

As of now, no further information regarding the circumstances of the incident has been disclosed.

The body is expected to be transported to the Negombo General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, following the conclusion of a Magistrate’s inquest.