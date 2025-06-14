Sri Lankan Ambassador updates on IranIsrael tensions: No Sri Lankan casualties

June 14, 2025   12:07 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, has confirmed that Iran has launched multiple ballistic missile attacks targeting areas near Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, amid the ongoing escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Ambassador Bandara provided an update on the rapidly evolving situation, stating:

“Missiles were fired toward the Herzliya area, located in northern Tel Aviv, where we reside. These were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and the Iron Dome air defense system. Despite the interceptions, the force of the blasts caused significant tremors. The walls and windows of nearby buildings shook, and several structures and vehicles caught fire. Over 50 injuries have been reported.”

He added that there are no reports of any Sri Lankan nationals among the injured.

“The state of emergency declared by the Israeli Defense Forces remains in effect. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport and Israeli airspace continue to be closed until further notice,” the Ambassador said.

Ambassador Bandara also reported that three Sri Lankan nationals en route to Israel from Sri Lanka are currently stranded at Dubai International Airport. The Sri Lankan Consulate General in Dubai and the Embassy in Abu Dhabi are actively coordinating assistance. Additionally, five Sri Lankans are stranded at Abu Dhabi Airport.

“All of them have been granted temporary stay visas and provided with accommodation by local authorities,” he confirmed.

The Embassy advises Sri Lankan nationals employed in Israel and currently in Sri Lanka on holiday to send a copy of their passport and their Israeli visa to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel. This is to facilitate the extension of their re-entry permits, should they be delayed in returning due to the ongoing conflict.

“Embassy officials continue to monitor the situation closely. Sri Lankans in need of assistance due to the current circumstances are encouraged to contact the Embassy without delay,” the Ambassador added.

