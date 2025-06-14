KKS police station receives anonymous threat call

The Kankesanthurai Police Station has reportedly received an anonymous phone call alleging that around 10 police stations in the Northern Province would come under attack.

The call was received between 1:15 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. on 11 June, police said.

Police investigations have been launched in connection with the anonymous threat.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division stated that enhanced security measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of police stations across the Northern Province.