President Anura Kumara meets Sri Lankan community in Germany

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on an official visit to Germany, met with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the country last afternoon (13).

A large number of Sri Lankan professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors participated in the event, which was organized by Sri Lankans living in Germany.

President Dissanayake was warmly received by the attendees upon his arrival at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the President emphasized the importance of collective effort in building a prosperous nation.

He also acknowledged and appreciated the continued contributions of Sri Lankans living abroad, noting that the country is now making a stable and determined start toward rebuilding a previously weakened state.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, also shared his views during the occasion.