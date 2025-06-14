Emergency contact details announced for Sri Lankans in Israel and Iran

June 14, 2025   03:43 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment has announced that the Government of Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the evolving military situation between Israel and Iran.

In a statement issued by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, it was emphasized that under the current circumstances, all Sri Lankans residing in or visiting the affected regions are strongly advised to maintain regular contact with the nearest Sri Lankan diplomatic mission.

Accordingly, to ensure the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan nationals, all Sri Lankan missions in the Middle East have been instructed to operate 24-hour emergency contact lines to provide assistance as needed.

The Deputy Minister further provided the following emergency contact details:

Emergency Contact Information

Embassy of Sri Lanka – Israel

• +94 71 844 7305 – Deputy Head of Mission

• +94 71 683 3513 – Advisor (Labour Welfare)

• +94 71 974 2095 – Second Secretary (Labour Welfare)

(Available via WhatsApp for emergencies only)

Embassy of Sri Lanka – Tehran

• Mr. K.G.U. Lakmal - +98 939 205 5161

(Available via WhatsApp for emergencies only)

The Ministry added that further updates will be issued as necessary and urged all Sri Lankans in the region to prioritize their personal safety and follow the guidance provided by the respective diplomatic missions.

